/Thai stars Fourth Nattawat, Gemini Norawit apologise after Bollywood dance row

Thai actors Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit have found themselves at the centre of an online controversy after a television game segment drew criticism from Indian viewers. The clip, which showed Fourth using exaggerated movements while trying to guess a “Bollywood Hero” clue, prompted concerns that the performance relied on stereotypes of Indian culture. Both actors have since apologised following the backlash.

Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norwait apologise after facing backlash over viral Bollywood clip

Post criticism from Indian viewers for mocking the race, Fourth Nattwat took to X and apologised for his actions. He wrote, "I have always affirmed and supported equality and diversity, and I always will. I truly assure you that I had no intention and no thought of mocking any race whatsoever. I sincerely maintain that it was merely part of playing a game. However, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart if any of my actions hurt the feelings of anyone, whoever they may be, and especially the Indian fans. This will serve as an important lesson for me to improve my behaviour moving forward.”

Gemini Norwait also apologised by sharing a statement on X. He wrote, "I apologise for the incident that took place and the negative feelings caused by my actions. I understand that the footage released may have caused discomfort or misunderstandings for many people."

He further said, "I would like to clarify that I had no intention of mocking the issue currently being discussed, nor did I have any intention to look down upon, insult, or demean any country, culture, or people in any way. However, I understand that my actions may have appeared inappropriate, and I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by this incident. I will be much more mindful of my actions moving forward. I am truly sorry.”

Why did Indian fans criticise Thai stars Fourth and Gemini?

Several Indian viewers argued that the gestures presented Bollywood dance as a caricature rather than acknowledging the variety of styles associated with Indian music and performance. In addition, the issue was not the guessing-game format itself, but how the cultural reference was acted out and received as comedy.

The clip prompted conversations about cultural sensitivity in international entertainment, particularly when performers imitate traditions they may not fully understand. Some fans also questioned Gemini’s laughter during the segment, saying that his reaction contributed to their discomfort.