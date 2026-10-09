/Awarapan 2 is on OTT: Here's where you can watch Emraan Hashmi's film

Those who missed Vishesh Bhatt’s Awarapan 2 on the big screen, can watch it now. The Hindi action drama that brought back Emraan Hashmi as one of his most-remembered characters Shivam has arrived on the OTT platform.

The second part came nearly two decades after Awarapan directed by Mohit Suri became a defining film for a generation of viewers, with its brooding protagonist, poignant storytelling, and soulful music leaving a lasting imprint on popular culture.

On Friday, the movie arrived on Amazon Prime. Sharing a video of the Hashmi, the streamer wrote,''Then come once again to meet Shivam Pandit🔥😎

#Awarapan2OnPrime, Watch Now.''

Directed by Nitin Kakkar Awarapan 2 builds on that familiarity, while taking Shivam into a next chapter, blending the emotional intensity of his story with high-octane action, and the nostalgic musical sensibility audiences remember from the era.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles, and weaves romance, action, and drama against the backdrop of the criminal underworld. Following its blockbuster theatrical release, Vishesh Bhatt’s Awarapan 2 is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Vishesh Bhatt brings Awarapan 2, the second chapter of the blockbuster franchise. In a remote Rajasthan village, Shivam Pandit grieves at his beloved’s grave, questioning his purpose, his life. Having withdrawn from the world of crime and carrying the guilt of a past he cannot alter, he has resigned himself to a life in solitude. Then, an unexpected bond gives him a glimpse of something he had long thought beyond his reach - a reason to care, to hope, and perhaps to live differently.