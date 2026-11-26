The makers of Vrushakarma unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Thursday, offering a glimpse into a mysterious world filled with ancient secrets, supernatural forces and thrilling action. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the mythological adventure thriller sees Naga Chaitanya in a never-before-seen avatar, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Laapataa Ladies and Jamtara fame Sparsh Shrivastava.

Vrushakarma trailer out

On November 26, Karthik Varma, Dandu, and his team released the trailer for Naga’s much-awaited film, Vrushakarma. The 2-minute, 56-second clip opens with an eerie sequence featuring a mysterious supernatural force believed to be 5,000 years old.

It then introduces viewers to a world of ancient caves, hidden carvings, and unexplained mysteries, where actor Jayaram explores the caves, and a discovery sets off a chain of strange events.

The story gradually introduces Naga as Arjun, a treasure hunter. What starts off as a simple treasure hunt soon turns into a dangerous journey with ancient secrets and all sorts of supernatural forces involved.

As the trailer continues, the mystery takes a darker turn, with glimpses of a young girl and a boy seemingly controlled by an unknown force. Arjun’s investigation leads him toward a much bigger truth connected to Vedic science and a powerful entity that threatens humanity. The trailer also introduces Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Sparsh Shrivastava in a menacing role.

Taking it to X, Naga shared the trailer and expressed his excitement about the project. He wrote, “Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I've been waiting to share this with you all. I'm grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can't wait for you to experience it on the big screen. Please do experience it with the best sound and visual equipment available to you. My sincere apologies for the delay... Thankful for all your patience and support. #VrushakarmaOnDec4.”

About Vrushakarma

This is a Telugu fantasy and supernatural thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and starring Naga Chaitanya, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sparsh Shrivastava and many others. Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, Vrushakarma is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4.