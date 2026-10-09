/Sigma box office: Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's film struggles, fails to cross Rs 10 crore

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut, Sigma (not Signa), has failed to make a mark at the box office. Released on October 2 after multiple delays, the film starring Sundeep Kishan has had a disappointing first week.

The film, which marks the debut of actor-politician Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, has failed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark in its first week.

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut 'Sigma' fails to pick up at the box office

Starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead, the heist drama completed a week in theatres but struggled to find an audience.

So far, the movie's India gross collection stands at Rs 9.35 crore and India net collection at Rs 8.23 crore. On Day 7, Sigma collected a net of Rs 0.62 crore across 1,249 shows.

As it completed a week, the film saw a drop of 12.7% from its Day 6 net collection of Rs 0.71 crore.

Released in Tamil and Telugu, the movie is running at an occupancy of 17.0% and 18.0% respectively. Since day one, it has struggled to maintain momentum, registering one of the lowest opening weekends for a Kollywood directorial debut in 2026.

The low numbers are also a result of its clash with Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa and Nivin Pauly's Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film was one of the most talked-about movies of the year as it marks Jason Sanjay's debut as a director. It also stars Raju Sundaram, Shiv Pandit, Faria Abdullah and Sampath Raj.

The action-adventure heist comedy revolves around a debt-ridden man who teams up with his friends to pull off a high-stakes robbery targeting a dangerous gangster.