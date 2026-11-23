Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran hosted wedding reception celebrations in Chennai on November 21 and 22, following their wedding in Greece earlier this month. The first reception at ITC Grand Chola was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, MK Stalin, AR Rahman and several other prominent personalities. The celebrations continued with appearances by Ajith Kumar, MS Dhoni, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and other film and sporting stars. The gatherings brought together celebrities, political leaders and cricketing figures to celebrate the newlyweds.

Who attended the second wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?

The second wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran was held in Chennai on November 22, bringing together several prominent personalities from the film and cricket industries. Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni attended the celebrations with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, while actors Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the notable guests. Nayanthara arrived with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, while Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also made an appearance together.

Other celebrities spotted at the reception included Pooja Hegde, Silambarasan TR, Sivakarthikeyan, Simran, Ramya Krishnan and Pradeep Ranganathan. Filmmakers Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Shankar were also present. The cricketing contingent included Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepti Sharma, Dale Steyn, Kane Williamson and Muttiah Muralitharan. One of the evening's highlights was Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar sharing a warm hug, while Dhoni was seen interacting with the guests and posing with the newlyweds.

MS Dhoni attended Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception in Chennai on November 22, accompanied by his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Several moments featuring the former India captain, Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar became highlights of the evening.

Dhoni was also seen interacting with other guests, including Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. In another picture shared by the official X page of Sun News, Nayanthara-Vignesh, Dhoni-Sakshi and Atlee with his wife Priya were all seen having a gala time.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also arrived at the wedding reception. Actress Regina also joined in for the celebration.

Dhoni was among several cricketing personalities who attended the reception. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, women's cricketer Deepti Sharma, former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn and New Zealand's Kane Williamson were also present. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan also attended the event along with his wife, Madhimalar.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also attended the wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding followed by star-studded Chennai reception

After tying the knot in Greece on November 11, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran hosted a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. The event, held at ITC Grand Chola, brought together a distinguished guest list from the entertainment, political and sporting communities.

The couple's celebrations continued the following day, with several more celebrities making an appearance. Photographs and videos from the receptions offered glimpses of the newlyweds meeting guests and sharing special moments with their friends and family.