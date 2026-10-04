Lambodhar 2.0: Kannada film set to feature humanoid robot Jia

The Kannada film Lambodhar 2.0 is attracting attention for featuring Jia, a real humanoid robot, as an on-screen character. The film is described as an AI-focused social thriller exploring artificial intelligence, Gen Z and life in an increasingly digital world. It also marks Kunal Kapoor’s Kannada debut.

Lambodhar 2.0: Real humanoid robot Jia to appear on screen

Robots have long been a part of science fiction in Indian cinema, but Lambodhar 2.0 is attempting to bring one to the screen in a very different way. The upcoming Kannada film will feature a real humanoid robot named Jia as an on-screen character.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Director Simple Suni recently introduced Jia on social media, revealing that the humanoid robot was developed by Bengaluru-based Machani Robotics. According to the filmmaker, Jia will not simply be a visual-effects creation or a robotic character portrayed by a performer. The robot itself will appear in the film. In his Instagram post, Suni wrote, “Meet JIA — a humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. For the first time in Indian cinema, a real humanoid robot plays a character on screen in Lambodhara 2.0. JIA isn’t CGI. JIA isn’t an actor playing a robot. JIA is the actor. Welcome to the future of Indian cinema."

The unusual casting choice was announced by Simple Suni through a photograph featuring Jia alongside members of the film's cast. The director's announcement described the robot as an actual participant in the film rather than an actor portraying a machine.

Jia is a humanoid robot developed by Machani Robotics in Bengaluru. The makers of Lambodhar 2.0 are presenting its involvement as a first for Indian cinema, with the robot taking on a character rather than being recreated digitally.

Kunal Kapoor makes Kannada debut

Lambodhar 2.0 also marks Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor's debut in Kannada cinema. He stars alongside Anil Shetty, Saachi Bindra, Mac D'Souza and Meghana Gaonkar. The film is directed by Simple Suni and produced by Anil Shetty under Mass Productions. Shooting began in January and has now been completed.

Also Read: Jr NTR reacts to morphed Chuttamalle video featuring Janhvi Kapoor