/Drishyam 3 box office: Ajay Devgn's film crosses Rs 100 crore in two days

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has recorded a strong opening at the box office, with the Ajay Devgn-led thriller crossing ₹100 crore in India within two days of its release. The film opened on October 2 and has continued to draw audiences on its second day.

Drishyam 3 box office report day 2

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has continued its strong run at the box office after opening in

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theatres on October 2. The crime thriller has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within two days, giving the final chapter of the franchise a solid start. As per the Sacnilk report, on day 2, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of Rs 53.50 crore across 16,868 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 138.60 crore and total India net collections to Rs 115.50 crore so far.

The same report states that overseas, the film has collected Rs 20 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 38.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 177.10 crore. On day 2, the 48.1% occupancy was recorded.

While on day 1, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had collected a net of Rs 66.75 crore across 15,759 shows. The gross collection of the film is Rs 80.10 crore. The same report suggests that, overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 15 crore, with total gross collection now standing at Rs 95.10 crore.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and other members of the franchise. Jaideep Ahlawat also joins the story as a key police officer.