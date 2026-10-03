/Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's thriller makes strong start, crosses Rs 60 crore on day 1

Ajay Devgn’s return as Vijay Salgaonkar has translated into a massive opening at the box office. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion arrived in theatres on October 2 amid strong anticipation from fans of the franchise and has delivered the biggest opening day of Devgn’s career. Let's delve in to know how much it earned on day one?

Drishyam 3 box office report day one

As per the Sacnilk report, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of Rs 66.75 crore across 15,759 shows. The gross collection of the film is Rs 80.10 crore. The same report suggests that, overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 15 crore, with total gross collection now standing at Rs 95.10 crore.

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The overall occupancy recorded on day one for Drishyam 3 is 60.1%. For the Hindi version of the Bollywood film, the overall occupancy is 67.08%. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (83.5%), followed by Pune (81%), Mumbai (78.8%), and Bengaluru (78.3%).

Drishyam 3 review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi's review, "Much like the first two parts, this one also keeps you hooked with a story that has aged well in many ways. Starting with a tense atmosphere, the trio of writers, Aamil Keeyan Khan, Abhishek Pathak and Parveez Shaikh, strikes a perfect balance between humour (credit goes to Gaitonde (Laxmikant), twists and tension. The emotions that had played a massive role in the previous two parts take a backseat this time, with the writing that is more satisfying."

All about Drishyam 3

Drishyam: The Conclusion released in theatres on October 2, 2026, marking the third and final installment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor, along with new additions Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.