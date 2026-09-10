/Jaideep Ahlawat denies replacing Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3: 'The journey is completely new'

Akshaye Khanna, who was part of Drishyam 2, stepped out of the third sequel in December 2025 post the success of Dhurandhar. Khanna’s exit was not well received by the film’s producer, Kumar Mangat, who alleged that Khanna had tripled his fees after Dhurandhar's success. Later, Jaideep Ahlawat joined the cast of Drishyam 3, and many speculated that the actor was replacing Khanna in part 3 of the Drishyam franchise.

However, Ahlawat has cleared the air and stated that his character is a new character in the story and in no way a replacement to Akshaye Khanna.

Jaideep Ahlawat on his role in Drishyam 3

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Speaking at the trailer launch event of Drishyam: The Conclusion in Panjim, Goa on Wednesday, Ahlawat cleared the air on his role in the film.

“When I read the story, it was nowhere mentioned or said that he was a replacement to Akshaye Khanna. One character’s journey ends and another character’s journey starts. I won’t benefit from taking pressure from that character. There is no comparison for me as an actor because the journey is completely new; the introduction is new, and so is the relationship with Meera (Tabu’s character). My character is going to have a very individualistic approach. Hence, there was no pressure. My character isn’t existing because of someone else, but has his own journey. They have written it very well,” said the actor.

The film’s leading man Ajay Devgn also added, “The case couldn’t be solved by the police so we had to move on. We have made the threat bigger, and now the crime branch has entered to solve the case. This will avoid repetition. The approach of the investigation changes. That is what the film is about and that is what is done,” he said.

Ahlawat also mentioned that his first film after graduating from FTII, Pune was produced by Kumar Mangat and that he has had a very long relationship with the producer. Titled Aakrosh, the film featured Devgn and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.

Back in December, director Abhishek Pathak had also clarified to Bombay Times that Jaideep was not replacing Akshaye. “I am writing a new character,” he had said.

What Drishyam 3 producer had said about Akshaye Khanna’s exit

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kumar Mangat had said, “I have suffered losses because of his behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it.”

He went on to describe Akshaye as “toxic” and spoke about their previous collaborations. “There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha (He was sitting at home for 3-4 years before that).”