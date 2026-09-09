Drishyam is heading towards its conclusion, and this time everyone knows that Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) has done it. IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) and her team only want to unravel the truth, and as her character says, she wants revenge, not just justice for her son Sam. While all the old characters are returning, the big new addition is Jaideep Ahlawat, who is the new cop, behind Devgn's character and will make things much more difficult for him. How Vijay will save himself and his family will be interesting to watch.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Drishyam 3 trailer out: It's Vijay Salgaonkar and family vs everyone

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On Wednesday (Sept 9), the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion was unveiled in Goa in the presence of the media, and it takes the audience back into the world of Vijay; this time, everyone is against him. And how he will save his family and told the world that he's innocent makes up the rest of the story.

The trailer opens with Meera Deshmukh asking author Murad Ali (Saurabh Shukla) what Vijay will do this time, to which he replies, "Only Vijay knows, or God."Meera is back seeking revenge for her son, while Vijay, in a voiceover, reveals that the police have evidence against him this time - evidence that could prove his family killed Sam.

Watch the trailer here:

But what is the evidence? Filling in for Akshaye Khanna, Jaideep Ahlawat makes a powerful entry as a fiery cop who is now leading the case. And watching the trailer, it looks like that he is on the verge of uncovering the truth about Sam and the Salgaonkar family's involvement in the case. But as Prakash Raj's character says in the trailer, Vijay may be illiterate, but it would be a mistake to take him lightly. As we have seen in the last two films, he is always a step ahead with his planning, and this time too, it seems he will go to any extent to save his family and walk away clean.

The trailer is gripping, with an intense tone, powerful expressions, and a strong hook that leaves you wondering how the story will unravel this time.