/'Somethings are best left at the top: Ajay Devgn confirms Drishyam: The Conclusion is final film in franchise

Drishyam: The Conclusion will be the final film in the franchise. The film's lead actor Ajay Devgn confirmed the news at the trailer launch event of Drishyam: The Conclusion, adding that director-writer Abhishek Pathak has written an original film -which is different from the Malayalam Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3.

Devgn spoke at the trailer launch event in Panjim, Goa, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajat Kapoor.

Devgn said that Abhishek came up with a script that was “brilliant.”

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"We felt let this be the concludiing film. Because it would not make sense to attempt d Drishyam:The Conclusion would not make sense after this. I feel certain things should be left at the top."

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Devgn also mentioned that Drishyam 3 is completely different from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film Drishyam 3.

"Drishyam 2 was largely inspired by the Malayalam film, but Drishyam: The Conclusion is completely different from their part 3.

" I want Mohanlal sir and the team to watch this film. Would be great to get their approval on our script. I am dying to show it to them."