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  • /'Somethings are best left at the top: Ajay Devgn confirms Drishyam: The Conclusion is final film in franchise

'Somethings are best left at the top: Ajay Devgn confirms Drishyam: The Conclusion is final film in franchise

Shomini Sen
Authored By Shomini Sen
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 17:25 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 17:25 IST
'Somethings are best left at the top: Ajay Devgn confirms Drishyam: The Conclusion is final film in franchise

Poster of Drishyam: The Conclusion Photograph: (X)

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Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The movie will be released on October 2. 

Drishyam: The Conclusion will be the final film in the franchise. The film's lead actor Ajay Devgn confirmed the news at the trailer launch event of Drishyam: The Conclusion, adding that director-writer Abhishek Pathak has written an original film -which is different from the Malayalam Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3.

Devgn spoke at the trailer launch event in Panjim, Goa, which was attended by the cast and crew of the film, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajat Kapoor.

Devgn said that Abhishek came up with a script that was “brilliant.”

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"We felt let this be the concludiing film. Because it would not make sense to attempt d Drishyam:The Conclusion would not make sense after this. I feel certain things should be left at the top."

Watch the video here:

Also read: Drishyam 3 trailer out: It's Vijay Salgaonkar vs everyone in the final showdown

Devgn also mentioned that Drishyam 3 is completely different from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film Drishyam 3.

"Drishyam 2 was largely inspired by the Malayalam film, but Drishyam: The Conclusion is completely different from their part 3.

" I want Mohanlal sir and the team to watch this film. Would be great to get their approval on our script. I am dying to show it to them."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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