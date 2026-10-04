/Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others pay tribute

Veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa, best known for films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Mayuri, has died on October 3. He was 94. He took his last breath at a hospital in Chennai on Saturday night.

According to reports, he was being treated for age-related health complications at Kauvery Hospital.

He was known for experimenting with genres, narrative forms and filmmaking techniques. The filmmaker has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, and has had a career for more than six decades.

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Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's career

Born on September 21, 1931, in Andhra Pradesh, he began his career as an assistant filmmaker, then made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti in 1972.

Over the years, he has directed Mayuri, Pushpaka Vimanam, Aditya 369, Bhairava Dweepam, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan and Kaathala Kaathala, among several others.

His 1985 film Mayuri, based on the life of classical dancer Sudha Chandran, became one of his notable works. Two years later, Pushpaka Vimanam, starring Kamal Haasan, explored black comedy and went on to win the National Film Award.

Singeetham also ventured into science fiction with Aditya 369, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The 1991 film revolved around time travel and became one of the filmmaker's most celebrated Telugu projects.

His final directorial venture, Sing Geetham, was released earlier this year.

Celebrities mourn Singeetham Srinivasa Rao

Several members of the film fraternity have paid tribute to Srinivasa following his demise.

Jr NTR remembered the filmmaker, saying, “The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

Chiranjeevi expressed his grief, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection.”

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli remembered Srinivasa, "Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination.

Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s family. Om Shanti."

Kamal Haasan, who worked with Singeetham on several films, shared, “Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did.”

Mahesh Babu remembered Singeetham as a filmmaker whose imagination left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. "A giant of Indian cinema is no more…. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word.. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance.. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him.. Rest in peace sir.. My deepest condolences to his family…"

Venkatesh Daggubati also remembered the veteran director, and said, "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu. Few filmmakers have embraced cinema with the kind of curiosity, originality and playfulness that defined his work. He was a rare filmmaker who never stopped believing in the magic and possibilities of cinema. It is truly the end of an extraordinary chapter in Telugu cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Rest in peace, Singeetam garu. You will always be remembered through the films you gave us.”

Vijay Deverakonda, who appeared in Sing Geetham wrote, "Singeetham sir. Your beliefs, your thoughts and your stories will live on with us forever. For everytime you called me since Pellichoopulu to shower love and effection, i hope it made you happy and brought a smile seeing me in one of your films - Sing Geetham. I feel happy to have been a part of one of your vision. My forever respect.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni paid his respects, writing, “Forever in our hearts, dear #SingeethamSrinivasaRao Garu.”