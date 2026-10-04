/Dragon release date: Producer Ravi Shankar clears air on Jr NTR film’s delay rumours

Jr NTR’s much-anticipated crime thriller Dragon is finally gearing up for its big-screen arrival. After months of anticipation and speculation, the makers have officially confirmed the release date, giving fans a reason to celebrate. Prashanth Neel directs the highly awaited project, which will feature Jr NTR alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon.

Jr NTR's Dragon release date confirmed

After several speculations and rumours, the makers of Dragon have finally confirmed the release date of the much-awaited project. While speaking at the pre-release event of Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble, producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers dismissed the delay rumours and confirmed that Dragon will release on its promised date, June 11, 2027.

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The speculation emerged after Jr NTR suffered a hand injury and underwent surgery in August 2026. According to reports, the actor injured his shoulder on July 27 while filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming film. Following the surgery, he was advised to rest for four to six weeks and undergo physiotherapy.

Prashanth Neel reveals Jr NTR's massive transformation

In May 2026, to coincide with Jr NTR's birthday, the makers released the first look on social media, offering a glimpse of the world the film is set to create. After the teaser drew significant attention, Neel spoke about NTR's drastic physical transformation for the role, how dedicated and committed he is to Dragon, and how far he went for it.

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Speaking to Galatta Plus, Neel praised Jr NTR’s remarkable dedication to the project, revealing that the actor lost nearly 15-16 kg to achieve the look he had envisioned for the character. He stated, "Once NTR gets convinced about something, there’s absolutely no stopping him. I had only suggested that he become slightly leaner for Dragon, but he pushed himself beyond imagination and lost nearly 15-16 kilos for the role. He wanted to look exactly the way I had envisioned the character. That kind of dedication, madness, and stubborn determination is something I have honestly never seen in anybody else."

About Dragon

Dragon is an upcoming pan-India action drama starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel. Set in 1967, shortly after India gained independence, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. According to the official announcement, the film will be released in theatres on June 11, 2027, and will be available in five languages.