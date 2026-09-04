/Dragon: Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to join Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s action thriller- Report

Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel are all set to mark their first-ever collaboration with the upcoming high-octane period action drama Dragon. The excitement around the film has already peaked following Anil Kapoor’s addition to the cast, and now, new reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could also come on board.

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to join Jr NTR's Dragon

According to a report by Gulte, the Alpha actress Alia Bhatt and the O'Romeo actor Shahid Kapoor could be the newest additions to Prashanth Neel's high-octane thriller Dragon. The two actors are reportedly set to play key roles opposite Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor and Rukmini Vasanth. However, there is no confirmation, and the makers have yet to make an official announcement.

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On May 20, marking the birthday of RRR star Jr NTR, the makers shared the first teaser of the movie, introducing him as Luger, the devil. The clip introduces the characters, including Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and other actors, and then describes the world of Dragon. The narration begins before British rule, moves to the period after their departure and then to the start of the Opium Wars. At the centre of the story is an organisation called the Afghan Trading Company, which connects everyone. Rukmini Vasanth, who plays a pivotal role, narrates the story of Dragon.

Alia Bhatt has already made her South cinema debut with SS Rajamouli’s 2022 action drama RRR. She played Sita, the fiancée of Ram Charan’s character, Alluri Sitarama Raju. Her performance in the song "Sholay" alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR was also widely praised and left an impression on the audience.

On the other hand, if the reports are true, Kapoor will make his South Indian cinema debut in the pan-India action film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Jr NTR.

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