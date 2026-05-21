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Prashanth Neel reveals Jr NTR's massive transformation for Dragon: 'Lost 15–16 kilos’

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 21, 2026, 18:00 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 18:00 IST
Prashanth Neel reveals Jr NTR's massive transformation for Dragon: 'Lost 15–16 kilos’

Jr NTR's first look from Dragon Photograph: (X)

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Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie starring Jr NTR is  Luger,  a man,  who is the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. A day after his first look was revealed, the director has talked about the actor's physical transformation. 

On May 20, marking Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers dropped the first look of their most anticipated film, Dragon, revealing the actor’s chiselled physique and giving a glimpse into the world the film is set to build.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for KGF and Salaar, the movie arrives with massive expectations. The teaser shows Jr NTR in a raw, intense avatar, with his ripped physique front and centre.

A day after the teaser was dropped, Neel talked about NTR's drastic physical transformation for the role as he talked about the actor's dedication and commitment towards Dragon, revealing to what extent the actor has gone for the role. According to Neel, nearly a year and a half ago, the team was preparing to start filming and had conducted a look test with NTR.

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“Once NTR gets convinced about something, there’s absolutely no stopping him. I had only suggested that he become slightly leaner for Dragon, but he pushed himself beyond imagination and lost nearly 15–16 kilos for the role. He wanted to look exactly the way I had envisioned the character. That kind of dedication, madness, and stubborn determination is something I have honestly never seen in anybody else,” said Prashanth Neel.

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NTR's look has left fans stunned, with netizens calling the transformation both striking and authentic.

Dragon: First look revealed, watch teaser

In the movie, Jr NTR is playing the role of Luger, Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company, who shows no remorse after pulling the trigger. With a visibly lean and chiselled physique, NTR looks truly amazing as his rage-filled character.

Reportedly made on a huge budget, the movie is packed with a star cast comprising, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett, alongside NTR and Rukmini Vasanth.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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