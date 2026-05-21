On May 20, marking Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers dropped the first look of their most anticipated film, Dragon, revealing the actor’s chiselled physique and giving a glimpse into the world the film is set to build.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for KGF and Salaar, the movie arrives with massive expectations. The teaser shows Jr NTR in a raw, intense avatar, with his ripped physique front and centre.

A day after the teaser was dropped, Neel talked about NTR's drastic physical transformation for the role as he talked about the actor's dedication and commitment towards Dragon, revealing to what extent the actor has gone for the role. According to Neel, nearly a year and a half ago, the team was preparing to start filming and had conducted a look test with NTR.

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“Once NTR gets convinced about something, there’s absolutely no stopping him. I had only suggested that he become slightly leaner for Dragon, but he pushed himself beyond imagination and lost nearly 15–16 kilos for the role. He wanted to look exactly the way I had envisioned the character. That kind of dedication, madness, and stubborn determination is something I have honestly never seen in anybody else,” said Prashanth Neel.

NTR's look has left fans stunned, with netizens calling the transformation both striking and authentic.

Dragon: First look revealed, watch teaser

In the movie, Jr NTR is playing the role of Luger, Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company, who shows no remorse after pulling the trigger. With a visibly lean and chiselled physique, NTR looks truly amazing as his rage-filled character.