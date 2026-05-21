/Bella Hadid's Cannes 2026 gown took 130 artisans over 22,000 hours- Details inside

American supermodel Bella Hadid is one of the most influential people in the world; she recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes 2026 Film Festival wearing a custom-made Schiaparelli, paying tribute to the late actress and singer Jane Birkin, who inspired the popular Hermès bag. But do you know the outfit took thousands of hours for embroidery work and more than 100 artisans?

Details of custom-made Schiarparelli gown for Bella Hadid

Taking to the official Instagram page, the Schiaparelli haute couture dress was designed by @DanielRoseberry and required 22,160 hours of embroidery work and the expertise of 130 artisans at the 79th Cannes Film Festival."

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The caption further read, "An ivory gown entirely crafted in trompe l’œil lace embroidery made of cords and anchor threads with a dramatic plunging neckline and tiered mermaid train. Stylist: @MimiCuttrell. Filmed by @SametGorgozfilms."

Hadid's look directly referenced the plunging ivory crochet dress that Jane Birking famously wore to the 1969 Union of Artists Gala in Paris (often associate with her festival appearances at Cannes). Like Birkin's original look, the Schiaparelli piece featured a dramatically plunging neckline that scooped below the navel, fastened by a striking black beaded pendant, along with trompe l'œil lace embroidery.

Her Cannes appearance quickly became one of the most shared fashion moments online with many discussing the detailing of the outfit and significance behind it.

Bella Hadid's other look at Cannes 2026 film festival

Bella Hadid looked stunning in a pale aqua duchesse satin zip-up dress, which is replete with a Peter Pan collar, tie belt and body-contouring seams from Marc Jacobs's spring 2003 collection.