/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Restored 4K version of Malayalam classic Amma Ariyan receives standing ovation

The Malayalam cult classic Amma Ariyan, which was released in 1986 and directed by John Abraham, made history as the only Indian feature film selected for a world premiere in the Cannes Classics section. The restored 4K format version has received a standing ovation at the prestigious film festival.
Amma Ariya draws standing ovation at Cannes 2026
The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which had contributed to the restoration, celebrated its fifth
consecutive year at Cannes by presenting a restored film. Taking to its Instagram account, FHF shared photos from the screening and wrote, "A full house for FHF's restoration of John Abraham’s cult Malayalam film ‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother, 1986) last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026!! The film was screened to a full house and was introduced by Thierry Fremaux, Director of the Cannes Film Festival; FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur; lead actor Joy Mathew; and editor Bina Paul. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about John Abraham’s legacy as an inspirational filmmaker, while Joy Mathew and Bina Paul reminisced about the making of the pathbreaking film and working with the iconoclastic filmmaker."
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The caption further read, "Four decades after it was made, the film that was never released commercially got a standing ovation at Cannes. 'Amma Ariyan' is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival."
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In another post they shared a clip after the screening of the film and receiving a standing ovation. The caption read, “A standing ovation at the world premiere of FHF's restoration of John Abraham’s “Amma Ariyan” (Report to Mother, 1986) last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026!! Four decades after it was made, the film that was never released commercially got a standing ovation at Cannes. 'Amma Ariyan' is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival.”
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All about Amma Ariyan
Amma Ariyan is produced entirely through public contributions by the legendary Odessa Collective. The film follows a group of young men who travel across Kerala to inform a grieving mother of her son’s death.
Reports state that the Odessa Collective (formed by John Abraham and his friends) travelled from village to village to finance the movie. Funds were raised by staging street plays and collecting voluntary public contributions (often as small as ₹2 to ₹50). The film was the only South Indian film to feature on the British Film Institute's Top 10 Indian Films list.