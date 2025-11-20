/Cannes 2026: Ghungat hits the red carpet as Ruchi Gujjar wears traditional Rajasthani attire at the festival

Indian actress Ruchi Gujjar made heads turn at Cannes Film Festival 2026 on Tuesday as she walked the red carpet in a traditional Rajasthani ensemble with a dramatic ghunghat-veil covering her face. Ruchi stated her appearance wasn’t a mere fashion statement but she used the global platform to make a strong statement against forced ghughat practices still followed in parts of rural India.

Ruchi Gujjar’s veiled look at Cannes

Ruchi chose a Rajasthani traditional attire in bright pink which had intricate gold-silver embroidery all over. She covered her face with the ghunghat/veil to make a strong statement.

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Ruchi brought attention to the thin line between voluntary cultural expression and forced social control.

The veil was not used as a fashion gimmick. It was designed to represent women whose identities remain invisible in society and whose voices are often unheard.

The ensemble was designed by Roopa Sharma, and fashion observers noted how the look balanced spectacle with symbolism. At Cannes, where global cinema, couture and celebrity culture often dominate attention, Ruchi look highlighted the urgent need for a conversation around dignity, choice and women’s freedom.

“My Ghughat Is Not Submission. It Is A Protest. "Speaking at Cannes, Ruchi Gujjar made her intention clear. She said, “I did not wear the ghughat as a symbol of silence. I wore it as a symbol of resistance. A woman’s dignity should come from equality, confidence, and freedom — not from hiding her face. If my presence at Cannes can start even one conversation about women trapped under social pressure, then this walk had meaning beyond fashion. My Ghughat Is Not Submission. It Is A Protest.”

Coming from Rajasthan herself, Ruchi shared that the issue was deeply personal. She has grown up witnessing how customs can sometimes become social pressure for women, especially in villages and smaller towns.She said, “Culture should empower women, not erase them. Tradition should evolve with time. Respect should never demand invisibility.”

Cannes provides platform for strong messages

The festival has always been a perfect platform to highlight a case. Several celebrities have used Cannes to address larger issues, from war, genocide to sustainability to gender equality and refugee rights.