Is love between two people ever equal? Netflix’s new drama O Saathi Re, backed by Imtiaz Ali, aims to explore the power dynamics in a relationship. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, the series is directed by Arif Ali and Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar. On Wednesday, the film’s trailer was released online, which shows the three central characters exploring the many contradictions of love as they navigate desire, vulnerability, longing and the complexities of human relationships.

O Saathi Re trailer out!

The trailer opens on a marriage on the brink of collapse, and a connection between two souls that stubbornly refuses to end. Roshni (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Karan (Avinash Tiwary) find their married life strained when Roshni feels an intense pull toward Pradyuman (Arjun Rampal). As their paths grow more entwined, the story moves beyond the familiar tropes of infidelity and grief to explore the imbalances that live within devotion.

Karan's love for Roshni remains unwavering. Roshni, meanwhile, is confronting emotions she is only beginning to understand, even as Pradyuman opens up an entirely new perspective for her. Through these intertwined journeys, the series asks whether love is about ownership, choice, or the selfless wish for another's happiness, wherever that happiness may lead.

O Saathi Re also looks at inequality, power dynamics, personal desire versus expectation, identity, and the balance between holding on and letting go. It is as much about understanding yourself as it is about understanding another person.

Watch the trailer for O Saathi Re here:

Avinash Tiwary, who plays Karan, shares, “What I found particularly interesting about Karan is the absolute nature of his love. Roshni is his world, and so much of his identity is intertwined with being her husband. But beneath that devotion lies a man with his own insecurities and vulnerabilities. He is someone who wants Roshni to be happy, but also has to confront what that means when her happiness may not necessarily include him. It was fascinating to explore these contradictions and understand the many shades of a love that is both deeply giving and deeply human.”

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Roshni, adds, “Roshni is a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has always played in other people's lives. She is a daughter, a wife and a sister, but beneath all of that is an individual with her own desires, contradictions and vulnerabilities. What I loved about her was that she isn't perfect or easy to define. Playing her meant understanding the complexity of someone who is trying to find herself while navigating the emotional consequences of her choices.”

Arjun Rampal, who plays Pradyuman, shares, “Pradyuman brings a very different energy into Roshni's world. He is confident, self-assured and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with. What makes the character interesting is that there is more to him than what meets the eye. I enjoyed exploring his perspective on relationships and the way his presence adds another layer to this unconventional love story.”

Created and written by Imtiaz Ali, O Saathi Re brings his distinctive storytelling sensibility to a mature exploration of love and relationships. Set against the backdrop of contemporary metropolitan life, the series carries a vintage heart, exploring timeless emotions through complex, layered characters.