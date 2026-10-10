/Munawar Faruqui to Samay Raina: 10 comedians to watch live this year

Watching comedians live is an altogether different experience. From spontaneous crowd interactions to punchlines that land differently in a packed room, stand-up comedy often finds its real magic on stage. For Mumbai audiences, the upcoming Hahakaar festival at Mukesh Mills on December 12 and 13 offers a chance to catch several comedy favourites under one roof.

From Munawar Faruqui and Vir Das to Samay Raina and Urooj Ashfaq, here are some popular comedians worth catching live this year.

Munawar Faruqui

From YouTube uploads to winning Bigg Boss 17 to becoming one of the most talked-about names in Indian comedy, Munawar Faruqui's rise has been hard to miss. His live sets carry an energy that his videos can't fully capture, which is part of what has made his 'Dhandho' tour a draw across Indian cities. Catch him live at HAHAKAAR in Mumbai on 12 and 13 December.

Vir Das

Vir Das became the first Indian comedian to win an International Emmy, Best Comedy, for 'Landing', and is now taking his biggest India-only tour yet with 'Sounds of India,' across the country. His two-hour show is travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He's in Kochi on December 5, with more cities on the route.

Urooj Ashfaq

Urooj Ashfaq became the first India-based comedian to win Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2023 and the first South Asian comic to win the award since 1997. Her show, 'It's Funny To Me,' has been running at Mumbai's Khar Comedy Club through the year, and her warmth and honesty onstage are a big part of what has made her one of India’s most distinctive comedy voices.. She'll be performing this 12-13 December at HAHAKAAR.

Samay Raina

Samay Raina, Comicstaan Season 2 co-winner and the mind behind 'India's Got Latent,' had a whirlwind 2025 before returning to the stage with 'Still Alive and Unfiltered,' a sold-out India tour that leaned straight into the chaos. He's since announced a 2026–27 arena tour across India.

Harsh Gujral

Harsh Gujral built his name on razor-sharp observational humour and crowd interactions that turn every show into a one-of-a-kind set. Sitting in the front two rows comes with its own risks. His 'Harsh'O'Ullas' tour has kept him on the road across Indian cities throughout the year and he's also part of the HAHAKAAR line-up this December.

Anubhav Singh Bassi

After 'Bas Kar Bassi' turned him into one of India's biggest stand-up draws, Anubhav Singh Bassi's follow-up, 'Kisi Ko Mat Batana,'has continued packing out auditoriums across India. He's now back in Delhi on October 11 and 12.

Biswa Kalyan Rath

An IIT Kharagpur graduate who swapped engineering for punchlines, Biswa Kalyan Rath, one half of the cult hit 'Pretentious Movie Reviews' has quietly notched up over 1,000 live shows worldwide. His deadpan, cerebral style (most recently seen in 'Biswa Mast Aadmi') rewards an audience that's paying close attention which is exactly the kind of comedy that comes alive in a live room. He's also on the bill at HAHAKAAR this December.

Also Read: Samay Raina reacts to his December wedding rumours

Abhishek Upmanyu

Known for turning everyday chaos - from relationships and technology to family dinners into razor-sharp sets at breakneck pace, Abhishek Upmanyu has built one of the most reliable followings in Indian stand-up with his special 'Toxic.' He's got back-to-back Kolkata shows on November 23 and 24, part of a packed late-2026 India run.

Aakash Gupta

Aakash Gupta, Comicstaan Season 2 co-winner, turns the embarrassing and the everyday into comedy gold in 'Daily Ka Kaam Hai,' a show that's clocked over 500 sold-out gigs across India, the US, the UK and Canada. Catch him live at HAHAKAAR this December 12 and 13.

Sapan Verma