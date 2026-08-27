/The Traitors Season 2: Munawar Faruqui opens up about feeling betrayed after shocking elimination

Munawar Faruqui was the first contestant eliminated on the opening day of The Traitors India season 2. The stand-up comedian was voted out during the very first Circle of Shaq after his fellow contestants suspected him of being a traitor, but he was later revealed to be one of the innocent. Days after his shocking exit, Faruqui finally opened up about his experience on the show and the emotional impact of being voted out.

Munawar Faruqui on his shocking elimination from The Traitors season 2

Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s YouTube talk show, Double Date, Munawar Faruqui revealed that he felt genuinely hurt after discovering that the contestants he trusted had allegedly been planning against him. He further explained his journey and confessed that the manner of his eviction left him feeling betrayed.

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Talking about the experience, Munawar said, “Mere sath sab sweet ban rahe they! Mere pass aakar they were talking very sweetly and gaining my trust, that they know I am Innocent. I like trusting people, there was no stress.” (Everyone was being sweet to me. They would come to me and talk very sweetly, gaining my trust and telling me that they knew I was innocent. I like trusting people, but there was no stress)

He further revealed how discovering that the others had allegedly pre-planned his eviction came as a shock to him. Munawar said, “Later I came to know they were all pre-planning against me. Tab dhakka laga tha, tab Bura laga tha… sab ne milkar already pre-planned kiya hua hai mere khilaaf.” (Later, when I came to know that they were all pre-planning against me, that was a shock. I felt bad at that time. Everyone had already planned together against me)

For Munawar, the disappointment wasn't simply about being eliminated from the game, but about realising that the relationships and conversations he believed were genuine may not have been what they seemed. Known for his ability to read people and situations, the experience also gave him a different perspective on trust, alliances, and the psychological side of the game.

During his conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Munawar also spoke about his journey on the show, offering an insight into how he navigated the dynamics inside the game and dealt with the uncertainty that came with being surrounded by contestants who were constantly strategising.

His candid confession gives audiences a glimpse into the emotional side of his The Traitors journey, a side that viewers had not seen after his eviction. While the game may have ended for him early, Munawar's revelations make it clear that the experience stayed with him, particularly the feeling of discovering that the trust he placed in others was not reciprocated.

For the unversed, The Traitors India Season 2 is a reality elimination show on Prime Video hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Set at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the show is a social deduction game in which 21 celebrity contestants are split into innocents and secretly chosen traitors to complete missions and survive banishments or murders.