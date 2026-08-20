/The Traitors season 2: Abhishek Malhan, Ranveer Brar, Parul Gulati eliminated; Dalip Tahil returns as a wildcard contestant

The Traitors Season 2 has taken the drama to a whole new level, with the latest episode delivering shocking news as not one, not two, but three contestants were eliminated from the game. As the exits sent a wave of shock among viewers, the fourth episode also left the audience stunned with a major wildcard twist, introducing an old face to the already intense game.

Abhishek Malhan, Ranveer Brar, and Parul Gulati eliminated

The newly released episode of The Traitors season 2 revealed a shocking twist in the already intense gameplay. After confidently calling out Harman’s gameplay in the previous episode at the Circle of Shaq, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, was seen as a potential threat to the traitors, and, along with Ranveer Brar, the two innocents were eliminated from the game. After Soundous and Karan Singh Magic, they were murdered by the traitors.

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Indian actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati also faced a strategic elimination in the Circle of Shaq and was banished from the game. During her exit confession, she said, “I am not crying because they voted me out. I’m crying because you can’t trust anybody. I genuinely thought I was playing a very good game.”

Dalip Tahil returns to Traitors season 2

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has returned to The Traitors India Season 2. Many would recall that Tahil was the first contestant eliminated in the opening cage challenge, where his remaining partners, Ikka and Prish, were saved through group discussions and a coin toss. In the newly released episode, Tahil made a surprise comeback as a wildcard entry.

Who are the traitors?

In the reality show, host Karan Johar initially selected the first three Traitors, who were Krystle D'Souza, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), and Harman Singha. Later, they were all tasked with picking a fourth traitor among the remaining contestants, and they chose Shaneel Gill to join the hidden traitors' circle. Harman Singha was eliminated after being caught by the innocents, leaving D'Souza, Kullu, and Gill in complete control.

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