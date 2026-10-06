/Meet Nishant Kerketta, a Jharkhand farmer winning the internet with his unexpected fashion game

A muddy paddy field is an unconventional place for a fashion statement, but Nishant Kerketta is challenging that perception. The farmer and fitness enthusiast from Jharkhand has found a growing audience on Instagram by bringing together two very different sides of his life: agriculture and fashion.

His reels often show him working in the fields before transitioning into sharply styled looks, and turning rural landscapes into unexpected backdrops.

Rather than going for a large studio and expensive lights, he has made his fields, village homes, and open roads an important part of his online identity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read:

From farm to fashion

One of Nishant's viral reels begins with him walking barefoot through a muddy field, carrying a basket used for scattering seeds as he works around the crops. Dressed in grey shorts and without a shirt, he appears completely in the rural setting.

The clip then takes an unexpected turn as he transforms his look, posing in a series of stylish outfits.

In another viral reel, Nishant takes a more direct approach to his idea of fashion, and writes “Gaon ke ladke can't dress well”.

The statement is quickly challenged when he appears in a carefully assembled look featuring a crisp white shirt, light blue denim, a printed tie, boots and a long coat.

Also Read:

Also Read:

It is the contrast that makes his videos work as the setting remains rooted in village life, while the styling belongs to an entirely different world.

Nishant has his fashion language

Apart from his transition videos, viewers are also fans of his fashion choices. While posing around mud-and-tiled houses, courtyards, trees, riverbanks and highways, his wardrobe follows a recognisable aesthetic.

Neutral shades such as white, black, grey, charcoal and faded denim feature frequently, while occasional red and pink outfits can also be seen.

Also Read:

Some of his usual looks include oversized shirts, relaxed trousers, long coats and wide-leg silhouettes. His poses are equally deliberate, with full-length frames, side profiles, hands-in-pocket shots and back-facing poses.

The internet can't get over Nishant

His reel has a wide reach, and users flood his comment section with compliments such as "Fit is fitting bro," "his is Special Agent Fox Mulder," "FBI Mr Darcy what are doing here?", "As a woman i NEED that coat", and "Straight out of Hogwarts."

Many social media users have also started referring to him as the "aura farmer."

His reels have also grabbed the attention of Bollywood celebrities. On a video shared on October 5, Bhumi Pednekar reacted with, “Kya baat hai (Impressive).”