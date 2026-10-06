Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer is no more. A well-known novelist and prominent British politician, he died at his home at age 86. Having sold over 300 million copies of his books, Archer was a friend of Princess Diana and a former member of Parliament.

Leaving behind a huge legacy literature, Archer was known for his famous novels, Kane And Abel (1979), The Prodigal Daughter (1982), Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less (1976), The Prodigal Daughter (1982) and several others.

Archer breathed his last before the release of his final novel, Adam & Eve, scheduled to be released on Oct 13.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Monday, HarperCollins announced Archer's death, saying that he died suddenly and peacefully at his home. In 2014, the writer revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed.

“It is with great sadness that HarperCollins announces that bestselling author Jeffrey Archer, Lord Archer of Weston-Super-Mare, died suddenly and peacefully at home today, aged 86, between writing sessions,” the publisher said in a statement, as per PEOPLE.

With his fictional stories, Archer gripped the world with plots that kept readers hooked with unexpected twists and characters one can never forget.

Over a career spanning five decades, he wrote novels on everything, whether it was betrayal, murder mystery, family drama or even politics. But, he was widely loved for his fiction. A day before Archer's death, he met fans and signed hundreds of books at a sold-out event in London.

Archer's death has shocked several of his fans and followers across the world. Soon after the news broke, his friends and fans expressed their grief.

Gyles Brandreth shared that he and Archer had a wonderful day yesterday.

One user wrote,''I can’t believe that Jeffrey Archer - who was always so alive - is suddenly dead. We had a wonderful day together yesterday - as anyone who was there will tell you, he was in brilliant form on stage yesterday celebrating the publication of his 50th and final best-selling novel.''

Another user wrote,''My favourite author is no more! Got introduced to him by our English teacher in high school who narrated a short story written by him. Later in college read almost all the books written by him. Not too much masala like Sidney Sheldon. Quite gripping stories. #JeffreyArcher''