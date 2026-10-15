/Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court after he was asked to leave India over CJP protest

Imran Khan has knocked on the doors of the Bombay High Court hours after the Mumbai Police issued an LOC against the actor for participating in the CJP protest on Oct 10, during which he was detained.



Khan, the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, has approached the court challenging the notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing him to leave the country by October 28. The actor, who is a US citizen, has breached OCI rules and visa conditions by participating in the protest, which is the lawful right of an Indian citizen only.

According to the Bar and Bench, once the plea is filed, it will be moved for an urgent hearing. The plea will likely be heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

Why has the actor been asked to leave India?

On Thursday, Mumbai Police issued a LIN against the actor, who participated in the CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and was also detained during the protest. He has been asked to leave the country by Oct 28.

‘’As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen," as quoted by ANI.

Born Imran Pal in Madison, Wisconsin, US, to Anil Pal and Nuzhat Khan, the actor has been living as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, which allows an Indian-origin person to live in the country with lifelong, multiple-entry visa status. But the individual is not an Indian citizen and is not permitted to do certain things, including voting. However, when it comes to protesting against the government, it is a right, given to Indian citizens.