Jamie Lee Curtis turned 68 on November 22, and her latest birthday brought a mixture of gratitude and sadness. The Oscar-winning actress used the occasion to look back at her family and acknowledge the loss of her older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis, who died earlier this year.

Jamie Lee Curtis emotional birthday post

On Sunday, Jamie shared a collection of old family photographs on Instagram, featuring moments with her parents, Hollywood actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and her sister Kelly.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "The long and winding road. Another circle around the sun! Today will be the first year that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line."

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The actress also addressed how her sister's death has affected her. Kelly died at the age of 69 on May 30th, with her death attributed to natural causes.

“The loss of my sister Kelly in June was a real blow and I feel sad today,” Jamie added.

Jamie Lee Curtis looks back at her childhood

Opening up about her childhood, she wrote, “I look back at photographs of me as a child, and I look so stunned to be here at birth, and it carried on through much of my young life, always seemingly startled and slightly concerned. I've worked through a lot of that discomfort, and I'm so happy to be here and have the life I have. Both personal and creative.”

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The post further read, “What remains for me is the legacy of other humans who forged a path for me to be here through their actions and examples as I hope I am for my own family and of course friends and, as a public person, the millions of people I've involved in my life."

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About Jamie Lee Curtis' family

Jamie Lee Curtis was born in 1958 to actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Her mother, best known for Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, died in October 2004 at the age of 77. Her father passed away in September 2010 at 85.

Kelly was Jamie's older sister and the only other full sibling they shared.