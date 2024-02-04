Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of sobriety: 'There are others out here who care'

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her 25 years of sobriety. The veteran actress marked the big milestone by sharing an inspiring message on his Instagram handle.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Curtis shared a monochrome photo in which she's looking through a ring, inscribed with the phrase, "JLC TWENTY FIVE."

Legal trouble looms for Poonam Pandey for faking her death



''You are inspiring in so many ways,Jamie. Thank you for the gift of sharing your well earned 25 chip,'' Mary Steenburgen commented.



An Instagram user wrote, ''Congratulations Jamie. As someone who became sober himself, I know it can be hard at times resisting the urge to take a drink now and then. Keep it up Jamie.''



Jamie has been one of the celebrities who has never shied away from talking about her addiction days. She got addicted to painkillers in the late 80s and kept it a secret for a decade.