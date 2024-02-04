Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of sobriety: 'There are others out here who care'
Story highlights
Jamie Lee Curtis has been one of the celebrities who has never shied away from talking about her addiction days. She got addicted to painkillers in the late 80s and kept it a secret for a decade.
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her 25 years of sobriety. The veteran actress marked the big milestone by sharing an inspiring message on his Instagram handle.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Curtis shared a monochrome photo in which she's looking through a ring, inscribed with the phrase, "JLC TWENTY FIVE."
Jeremy Renner promises his MCU return after snowplow accident: 'I’m gonna be strong enough'
In the caption, Curtis wrote, "25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them."
She added, "What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution."
Extending her support to all others who are struggling with addiction, she wrote, "For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC."
Joining Jamie in her celebration of sobriety, many of her friends from the industry and fans praised the actress.
Legal trouble looms for Poonam Pandey for faking her death
''You are inspiring in so many ways,Jamie. Thank you for the gift of sharing your well earned 25 chip,'' Mary Steenburgen commented.
An Instagram user wrote, ''Congratulations Jamie. As someone who became sober himself, I know it can be hard at times resisting the urge to take a drink now and then. Keep it up Jamie.''
Jamie has been one of the celebrities who has never shied away from talking about her addiction days. She got addicted to painkillers in the late 80s and kept it a secret for a decade.
“I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” Curtis said in an interview. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.”
During an interview on The Morning Joe, she said that her "worst day was almost invisible to anyone else."
"I'm lucky. I didn't make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret," she said.
"There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts," the Haunted Mansion actress said.
"I am incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path," she added.