Legal trouble looms for Poonam Pandey for faking her death

A day after the announcement of Poonam Pandey's fake death, which made her name and cervical cancer trend all over social media, she shared a video of her, clarifying that she was alive and that it was all to spread awareness about cervical cancer.
A day after announcing her death, Poonam Pandey emerged alive and healthy. According to Pandey, the faked death stunt was an attempt to draw public attention towards cervical cancer. A day after her manager shared a grief note announcing Poonam's death, the controversial actress came out with a video on social media clarifying that she staged her death only to spread awareness about cancer. Her promotional strategy has left everyone in disbelief. People, including celebrities have come out and criticised the actor for lying about her death.
A few hours after Poonam shared she had faked her death, Satyajeet Tambe, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, demanded Mumbai police to take strict action against the model.
Seeking legal action against Pandey, MLC Tambe said, "The news of Poonam Pandey's death ultimately proved to be a publicity stunt. The phenomenon raises many basic questions. The first of them was the way the news was garbed as awareness. The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of Cervical Cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer."
''The actor has pulled a prank on the cancer survivors rather than raising awareness," he added.
Not only Tambe, but the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also demanded an FIR against Poonam.
AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta speaking to news agency ANI said, "Poonam has played with the emotions of people in India. After learning about the news of her demise, so many people prayed for her and her family...She hurt the sentiments of people by involving in a cheap publicity stunt. It was not the right way to create awareness about cancer. I request police to register an FIR against her."
The whole drama started on Friday (January 2) when Poonam's manager shared a statement on her Instagram handle, announcing the model's death due to cervical cancer.
“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,' the statement read.
A day later, after her name and cervical cancer trended all over social media, Pandey shared a video clarifying that she was alive and that it was all to spread awareness about cervical cancer. In the video, she says, "I am sorry I have caused this tear and I am sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intension to shock everyone into the conversation we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise."