Jeremy Renner promises his MCU return after snowplow accident: 'I’m gonna be strong enough'

Jeremy Renner is looking forward with all hope. It's been a year since Renner met with a near-fatal accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada when he was clearing snow off his driveway with his nephew. After a year of recovery, Runner is doing fine now and has now resumed his work as he started working on his upcoming drama, Mayor of Kingstown. However, Renner recently addressed whether he would return to MCU World. In the Marvel world, Renner played the role of an avenger, Hawkeye. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor said, "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready.''

Why Taylor Swift’s globe-trotting in private jets is getting scrutinised Further referring to his Avenger's co-star who visited him after the harrowing accident, the actor said, ''All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something." Renner made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2011 with the movie Thor. Since then, he has reprised the role of Hawkeye, the world's greatest archer, in several other MCU films such as, The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and most recently in Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Why Taylor Swift’s globe-trotting in private jets is getting scrutinised



In the interview, the actor also talked about his first-ever Super Bowl commercial.



"I had a commercial career, then I got a movie star career. I never had an ad in the big game," he said. "I'll be watching this one, and I'm so stoked, because they're sometimes the highlight of the Super Bowl. Some games aren't always the greatest, but the ads are always the greatest. It's nice to be part of that, thinking [I can] check that off the box of things I want to do in my life."

Jeremy's Road To Recovery



The year 2023 was harrowing for Renner, but with dedication and positivity, the actor is living his normal life. again. Over the months, he has constantly updated his fans through his social media by sharing videos of him doing physical exercise, therapy, and running, among other things.



Talking about his recovery, the actor said,''[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger," Renner said. "It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness.''

Renner added, "It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you. It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now."



"It's harrowing," he talked about his recovery. "I can't believe I'm sitting here right now. I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love."