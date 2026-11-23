Noah Schnapp, who rose to fame playing Will Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things, has shared a fun glimpse of a role he could have played in another major franchise. The actor revealed that he auditioned for young Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, posting a photo from his audition look and offering a cheerful nod to the actor who ultimately got the part.

Noah Schnapp shares his Haymitch audition look

Noah Schnapp has given fans a glimpse of his audition look for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The actor posted a photograph of himself sporting blonde hair on his Instagram Story, revealing that he had tried out for the role of young Haymitch Abernathy in the franchise's latest film.

Schnapp captioned the image with a playful reference to his audition and tagged Joseph Zada, who was ultimately selected to play the character. He added that the casting team had made the right decision, making the post a light-hearted acknowledgement of the role he did not land.

For the unversed, Joseph Zada portrays the younger version of Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The character was previously played by Woody Harrelson in the original film series, where Haymitch serves as a mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. The prequel explores Haymitch's experiences during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Set 24 years before the events of the first film, the story follows the District 12 tribute as he faces the brutal competition that shapes his future in Panem.

What is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping all about?

Based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes audiences back to Panem before the events of the original trilogy. The film focuses on Haymitch's journey through the Second Quarter Quell and offers a closer look at the circumstances that eventually turn him into one of the rebellion's key figures.