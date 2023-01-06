'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay: More similar to Will than I thought

Actor Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as closeted gay teenager Will Byres on the hit series 'Stranger Things' has come out as gay.



Noah shared a video on his TikTok account on Thursday and wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'” — over Schnapp lip-syncing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."



In the caption to his TikTok video, Schnapp wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought."



In July 2022, soon after the debut of the final two episodes of 'Stranger Things' season four, Noah had spoken to Variety and confirmed that his character Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard).



"It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp said. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."



Will’s sexuality was always in question right from the beginning of 'Stranger Things,' but Schnapp had always deflected questions about the character’s identity, noting instead that the character was still “up to the audience’s participation.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that Season 5 of 'Stranger Things' will conclude the show, but there is no confirmation yet when production will begin on the season or when will it debut on the OTT platform.