/The Batman Part II faces another delay as production pauses; Director Matt Reeves steps away for family matter

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II has been put on hold. Production on the second Caped Crusader film has been temporarily paused because director Matt Reeves is dealing with a personal family matter. However, it has not been revealed what emergency is behind Reeves' sudden step away.
Warner Bros. and DC Studios have announced the pause through a statement.
“Production on ‘The Batman Part II’ has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” a rep said in a statement.
“Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”
The movie is scheduled to release on Feb 18, 2028, following several delays.