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The Batman Part II faces another delay as production pauses; Director Matt Reeves steps away for family matter

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:28 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:28 IST
The Batman Part II faces another delay as production pauses; Director Matt Reeves steps away for family matter

Robert Pattinson in The Batman Part II Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to be released on February 18, 2028, following several delays. Originally, the movie was set to release in October 2025. 

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II has been put on hold. Production on the second Caped Crusader film has been temporarily paused because director Matt Reeves is dealing with a personal family matter. However, it has not been revealed what emergency is behind Reeves' sudden step away.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have announced the pause through a statement.

“Production on ‘The Batman Part II’ has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” a rep said in a statement.

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“Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

The movie is scheduled to release on Feb 18, 2028, following several delays.


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Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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