/Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid fuel wedding rumours again with matching rings in Paris

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid once sparked marriage rumours after the couple was spotted on a Paris outing. The two were photographed leaving a private dinner in the city on October 3, with both appearing to wear gold bands on their left ring fingers.

The footage has reignited rumours that the actor and model may have secretly exchanged vows; however, neither of them has confirmed engagement or marriage.

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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Paris outing

The 31-year-old model kept her look casual for the outing, and paired a grey striped jacket with blue jeans and a brown Miu Miu bag. Cooper, 51, meanwhile, was seen in a dark green outfit and carried a light brown jacket.

This is not the first time wedding rumours have surfaced around the couple. Similar speculation came up in August when Cooper and Hadid were seen wearing gold bands during another appearance in Paris.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship

In a September 2026 cover story for Vogue, Gigi opened up about her relationship with the actor, saying, “What's beautiful about my current relationship, and so different from what I've experienced before, is the ability to be deeply honest. To say what we think, when we think it.”

She also revealed, "For a long time, Paris was a city of work. I'd land there, rush to a hotel where twenty photographers were waiting for me — no walking around was possible — then I'd be in a car to a windowless studio. But recently, thanks to my boyfriend who loves France and speaks French, I've discovered a completely different Paris that I adore. So, at some point, why not settle there, yes."

Hadid and Cooper have been linked since October 2023 after reportedly meeting through mutual connections. While the couple has largely kept their relationship private, they have made occasional public appearances together over the years.

On the work front, Cooper is gearing up to appear as field commander Duke in Paramount Pictures' upcoming G.I. Joe reboot, which is being directed by Danny McBride.