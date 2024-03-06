Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid to make their relationship official at Oscars 2024?
Story highlights
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are planning to make their relationship public. According to news reports, the fashion icon and the actor will be making their first appearance together at the Oscar Awards 2024 red carpet on March 10.
Bradley Cooper is up for an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in Maestro. Cooper and Gigi romance started sometime in October 2023 and the pair have been going steady since then. The couple has kept the relationship low-key so far.
Bradley Cooper to go public with Gigi Hadid at Oscars?
According to a close source, Cooper plans to attend the Vanity Fair party with his supermodel girlfriend. Another source has claimed that the the couple may just attend the awards ceremony together.
The couple has just grown closer since the time they started dating in October. “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other, ” the source added.
Another source has added that the supermodel may skip the ceremony and join Cooper at the after-party. “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.”
The 2024 Academy Awards are scheduled for March 10. The awards ceremony will take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Cooper's directorial Maestro is also up for Best Picture. Given his role as the film's director, he's expected to accept the award if it wins. A 12 time nominee at the Oscars, Bradley Cooper has never won the coveted golden statue.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s dating timeline
Gigi and Cooper's link-up news first surfaced in October 2023 when they were spotted having dinner together in New York. Later, they were seen spending time together on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. There were also reports that the two were spending some quality time in one of Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion.
The news of their link-up came a few weeks after Hadid had been rumored to be involved with actor Leonardo DiCaprio who is incidentally a good friend of Cooper.
They were seen together during the Golden Globes in January, enjoying dinner at the popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi in LA.