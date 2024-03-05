Oscar Awards 2024: Here's when and where you can watch the ceremony live in India

The 96th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2024 is just around the corner. The best of Hollywood films in 2023 will be honoured at the glittering ceremony that will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The awards show is usually one of the most anticipated events of the year for the film industry in the US. The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 10 in LA and will be aired in India on March 11 early morning.



Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the show for the fourth time.



Where to watch the Oscars 2024 in India?



The red carpet celebrations and the actual award function will take place on Sunday evening. However, owing to the time difference, it will be broadcast live on Monday early morning in India.



Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2024 ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM on Monday, March 11.



The news was announced on Tuesday, on the Instagram account of Disney Plus Hotstar. The announcement was accompanied by a reel of most of the Oscar-nominated films this year.

“Grab your snacks and settle in for a star-studded day! Oscars 2024, streaming live on #DisneyPlusHotstar, March 11. Let the show begin!” read the caption.



The reel showed snippets of several nominated films including Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Maestro, Poor Things and American Fiction among others.



The presenters at the Oscars 2024



Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Yeoh, Regina King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Lawrence, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya have been announced as presenters.



According to reports, this year The Academy is bringing back the Field of Dreams format for the acting categories where five past winners of a particular category will present the five nominees of this year and then together announce the winner. The Academy is bringing back this unique feature to the awards after 15 years

The Oscars 2024 nominees



This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is leading the nomination list with 13 nods. Some of the other nominated films Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.



Here's the list of key nominations for Oscars 2024:

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction



Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things



Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things



Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers



Best Direction

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer



Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives



Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol



Best documentary short film