Oscar Awards 2024: Here's when and where you can watch the ceremony live in India
The best of Hollywood films in 2023 will be honoured at the glittering ceremony that will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
The 96th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2024 is just around the corner. The best of Hollywood films in 2023 will be honoured at the glittering ceremony that will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The awards show is usually one of the most anticipated events of the year for the film industry in the US. The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 10 in LA and will be aired in India on March 11 early morning.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the show for the fourth time.
Where to watch the Oscars 2024 in India?
The red carpet celebrations and the actual award function will take place on Sunday evening. However, owing to the time difference, it will be broadcast live on Monday early morning in India.
Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2024 ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4:00 AM on Monday, March 11.
The news was announced on Tuesday, on the Instagram account of Disney Plus Hotstar. The announcement was accompanied by a reel of most of the Oscar-nominated films this year.
“Grab your snacks and settle in for a star-studded day! Oscars 2024, streaming live on #DisneyPlusHotstar, March 11. Let the show begin!” read the caption.
The reel showed snippets of several nominated films including Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Maestro, Poor Things and American Fiction among others.
The presenters at the Oscars 2024
Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Yeoh, Regina King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Lawrence, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya have been announced as presenters.
According to reports, this year The Academy is bringing back the Field of Dreams format for the acting categories where five past winners of a particular category will present the five nominees of this year and then together announce the winner. The Academy is bringing back this unique feature to the awards after 15 years
The Oscars 2024 nominees
This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is leading the nomination list with 13 nods. Some of the other nominated films Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.
Here's the list of key nominations for Oscars 2024:
Best picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actor in a supporting role
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best actress in a leading role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best actress in a supporting role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Direction
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best animated feature film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best documentary feature film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó