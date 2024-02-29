The Academy is bringing back this unique feature at Oscars 2024 after 15 years
Story highlights
The Academy is bringing back the Field of Dreams format for the acting categories where five past winners of a particular category will present the five nominees of this year and then together announce the winner.
Each year, the Academy tries to up its ante and bring in the best Oscar awards. Hollywood's biggest night is watched all over the world and organisers - in this case The Academy- tries its best to make the night memorable. This year, they are bringing back a format that they had tried 15 years back - and one that was loved by cinema lovers world wide.
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, this year the oganisers are bringing back the Field of Dreams format for the acting categories where five past winners of a particular category will present the five nominees of this year and then together announce the winner.
While the Academy has not officially confirmed the news, it has only announced some of the presenters for this year's ceremony which is set to take place on March 10. Now, The Academy never reveals who will be presenting which award ahead of the big night but if one observes the recent announcement regarding the presenters one would notice that last year's four acting winners- Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis — will be among the five presenters for their respective categories.
If you are an Oscar junkie and follow the awards each year, you can read between the lines of that announcement to figure out some of the other past winners who will be presenting alongside them. The list included past best actor winners like Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey and Al Pacino as well as past best actress winner Jessica Lange, past best-supporting actor winners Mahershala Ali and Sam Rockwell, and past best supporting actress winner Lupita Nyong’o. The Academy is likely to announce more presenters in the coming days.
Oscars Trivia: 10 actresses with the most Academy wins
Remember Oscars 2009?
Fans may recall that Oscar Awards 2009 used the format where five past winners introduced the five current nominees for each award. This resulted in massive standing ovations from the audience at the Dolby. Here are some videos to jog your memory.
Notice how giddy Brad Pitt looks? Same, Brad same.
Look how much Anne Hathaway cheered on and how Kate Winslet got emotional when five actresses came on stage to present Best Actress Oscar.
Oscars 2024
Oppenheimer is leading the nomination list with 13 nods including in categories Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Film. Poor Things also features prominently in most categories. Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which was a blockbuster of 2023 has largely been snubbed although it has earned nominations in supporting categories and music category.
Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at the ceremony
The Oscar Awards 2024 will be held on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony.