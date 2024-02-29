The Academy is bringing back this unique feature at Oscars 2024 after 15 years

Each year, the Academy tries to up its ante and bring in the best Oscar awards. Hollywood's biggest night is watched all over the world and organisers - in this case The Academy- tries its best to make the night memorable. This year, they are bringing back a format that they had tried 15 years back - and one that was loved by cinema lovers world wide.



According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, this year the oganisers are bringing back the Field of Dreams format for the acting categories where five past winners of a particular category will present the five nominees of this year and then together announce the winner.



While the Academy has not officially confirmed the news, it has only announced some of the presenters for this year's ceremony which is set to take place on March 10. Now, The Academy never reveals who will be presenting which award ahead of the big night but if one observes the recent announcement regarding the presenters one would notice that last year's four acting winners- Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis — will be among the five presenters for their respective categories.



If you are an Oscar junkie and follow the awards each year, you can read between the lines of that announcement to figure out some of the other past winners who will be presenting alongside them. The list included past best actor winners like Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey and Al Pacino as well as past best actress winner Jessica Lange, past best-supporting actor winners Mahershala Ali and Sam Rockwell, and past best supporting actress winner Lupita Nyong’o. The Academy is likely to announce more presenters in the coming days.