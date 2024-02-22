Oscar trivia: 10 actresses with the most Academy wins

| Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

The 96th Academy Awards are approaching and the world is all set to get a new batch of Oscar winners. The Academy Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of cinema and the biggest achievement of an actor's career. Since its inception in 1929, the coveted award has honoured the prolific work done in the cinema in any corner of the world. As we gear up for another Academy night, here is the time to look back, and celebrate the actors, actresses, directors and those who have been bestowed with the prestigious golden trophy. In this article, we take a look at the actresses with the most Oscar wins.



Katharine Hepburn: 4 wins (12 nominations)

Legendary actor Katharine Hepburn is the only female actor who has won four acting awards. She won her first trophy for Morning Glory in 1934. Followed by the three awards for the movies Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, The Lion in the Winter, and On Golden Pond.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Meryl Streep: 3 wins (21 nominations)

With a record 21 Oscar nominations, Meryl Streep has registered wins three times: Kramer vs. Kramer (1980), Sophie's Choice (1983), and The Iron Lady (2012).

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ingrid Bergman: 3 wins (7 nominations)

For her prolific work, Ingrid Bergman has won three Oscars. Bergman won her first in 1945 for Gaslight, then in 1957 for Anastasia and the third in 1975 for Murder on the Orient Express.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bette Davis: 2 wins (10 nominations)

The veteran actor Davis has won two Academy Awards, first for Dangerous in 1936 and second for Jezebel in 1939. In her career spanning decades, she has earned a whopping 10 Academy nominations.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Cate Blanchett: 2 wins (7 nominations)

Out of seven nominations, Cate Blanchett has won two Academy Awards. She won her first Academy Award in 2005 for The Aviator and her second award in 2014 for Blue Jasmine.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Jane Fonda: 2 wins (7 nominations)

In her career of decades, Jane has been part of both TV and cinema. Fonda earned her first nomination in 1979 for the movie They Shoot Horses, Don't They?. However, her first win came in 1972 for Klute, and her second win came in 1979 for Coming Home.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Maggie Smith: 2 wins (6 nominations)

All the beloved Potterheads recognise her as witchcraft professor Minerva McGonagall. However, years before she starred in the Harry Potter series, the veteran star had made waves with her acting talent. She won her first Academy Award for California Suite in 1979 and her second award for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Jessica Lange: 2 wins (6 nominations)

In her remarkable career, Lange had an impressive line-up of awards and nominations. Out of six Academy nominations, Lange took the golden trophy home two times. The first time was for Toostsie in 1983, and the second time was for Blue Sky in 1995.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Olivia de Havilland: 2 wins (5 nominations)

Olivia rose to fame in the '40s and '50s, aka Hollywood’s Golden Age, and is well-known for her roles in iconic movies and series like Gone with the Wind, Roots: The Next Generations, and Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna. Apart from her five nominations, she has won two Academy Awards, the first for 1947's To Each His Own and the second for 1950's The Heiress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Frances McDormand: 2 wins (6 nominations)

Frances McDormand has received numerous accolades for her prolific work, including six Academy Award nominations in the acting category. She won her first in 1996 for Fargo, her second in 2017 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and most recently in 2020 for Nomadland.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Elizabeth Taylor: 2 wins (5 nominations)

From starting her career as a child star to becoming one of the most-celebrated actors of classical Hollywood cinema in the 1950s, Elizabeth had an impeccable career. Out of five Academy nominations, Taylor won two Oscars: the first in 1960 for Suddenly, Last Summer, and the second in 1961 for Butterfield 8.

(Photograph: Twitter )