Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at the ceremony

Ryan Gosling is definitely Kenough to sing live at the Oscars. The actor who has been nominated in the Best Supporting category for his role in Barbie will perform the power ballad 'I'm Just Ken' at the March 10 gala. Gosling's performance is one of the five songs that are competing for the Best Song Oscar.

Not just Gosling, but the Academy also announced that Billie Elish and her brother Finneas will perform another Barbie tune at the ceremony- the introspective 'What Was I Made For?'

Scott George and the Osage Singers will also be performing at the March 10 gala. They will perform Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

Rounding out the list are Jon Batiste singing It Never Went Away from American Symphony, a documentary about the musician and his wife, and Becky G singing The Fire Inside, written by perennial nominee Diane Warren for Flamin' Hot.



While Eilish's song won two Grammys and is the clear favorite, I'm Just Ken -- written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt -- was one of the highlights of the summer blockbuster, and fans had clamored for Gosling to sing on Oscars night.



In the film, the actor -- wearing a white fur coat and bandana over his bleached blond hair -- leads a horde of Kens in an epic song and dance number.