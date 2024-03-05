Oscar Awards 2024 Best Picture Nominee: Here's how Greta Gerwig's Barbie became a global cultural phenomenon

The last two weeks of July were all about finding the cutest pink outfits and flocking cinema halls with our Kens to watch Margot Robbie step into the shoes of our beloved Barbie and live our childhood all over again. The craze around the film is hard to describe in words, but the numbers it did at the box office can certainly give an idea of how big of a cultural phenomenon the film Barbie became in the year 2023. For those unaware, Barbie has grossed $1.38 billion globally, making it the biggest film of 2023. It's also the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Before we talk about the Greta Gerwig film, let's first shed some light on the subject of the movie, which totally deserves a mention.

In the realm of toys, one name has stood the test of time and captivated the hearts of children worldwide, and that's none other than the Barbie dolls. For over six decades, this iconic doll has evolved from a mere plaything into a global cultural phenomenon, transcending borders and leaving an indelible mark on generations.

Introduced by Mattel in 1959, Barbie has become more than just a toy; she represents an enduring symbol of imagination, empowerment, and versatility. Her ability to adapt to changing times and cultural shifts has been a key factor in her sustained popularity.

One of the reasons behind Barbie's global appeal is her adaptability in embracing diverse themes and occupations. From a pioneering astronaut to a compassionate doctor, Barbie has mirrored evolving societal norms, providing children with a myriad of role models and fostering a sense of inclusivity.

The fashion-forward nature of Barbie has also played a pivotal role in her cultural significance. Over the years, she has been a trendsetter, showcasing an extensive wardrobe, accessories, and hairstyles. This focus on style has allowed Barbie to remain a reflection of contemporary fashion, resonating with the imaginative play of children around the world.

Beyond the toy aisle, Barbie has successfully ventured into various forms of media, including movies, TV shows, and video games. Collaborations with popular franchises and characters have not only expanded Barbie's reach but have also solidified her status as a cultural icon with a presence beyond the playroom.

In an era where toys come and go, Barbie's resilience is noteworthy. So when I heard that a movie was being made on Barbie, I was counting the days and eagerly waiting for the release date. When the day finally came, i.e. July 21, 2023, I was blown away by what I saw on the screen. The movie did not just explore innovative storytelling, it also challenged traditional norms and addressed relevant societal themes. Hence, I feel it should stand out in the eyes of the Academy.

The film successfully resonated with diverse audiences and contributed to discussions around representation, feminism, and societal expectations. Outstanding cinematography, production design, costume design, and other technical aspects contributed to the film's overall quality and appeal.

Greta Gerwig's reputation for bringing depth to storytelling elevated the Barbie narrative beyond the expectations associated with the character. Her ability to craft compelling narratives, develop complex characters, and help actors deliver outstanding performances contributed to the film's artistic merit, making it worthy of an Oscar nomination.

The film also had a substantial impact on popular culture. Remember, how it triggered the 'Barbiecore' trend and everyone, including celebrities, influencers and fashion enthusiasts, revamped their wardrobes to add every shade of pink to their collection. Not just clothes, but even makeup trends became largely influenced by Barbie dolls. Margot Robbie deserves credit for it all. The actress made sure she recreated several of Barbie's iconic looks for red carpet appearances, award shows and noteworthy events. She grabbed headlines throughout the year for her stunning odes to the iconic doll.

From the signature black and white swimsuit and peep toe stiletto mules worn by the first Barbie doll in 1959 to the glamorous glittering black cocktail sheath with matching opera gloves worn by the "Solo in the Spotlight" doll that debuted in 1960, Robbie, along with her stylist, found a way to not only channel, but also playfully reinterpret Barbie's most iconic looks through high fashion collaborations with brands like Schiaparelli, Moschino, and Vivienne Westwood.

We also have to credit Mattel and Warner Bros. for partnering with several brands including Crocs, Fossil, Boohoo, Zara, Bloomingdales and Pinkberry among others. The fashion and makeup collaborations were expected. But Barbie pasta? Barbie burger? Barbie XBox? If that wasn't all, Barbie and Ken even popped up on the Bumble dating app. The scale of the film's marketing campaign was just unprecedented and it certainly reflected in the massive business the film did at the global BO.

Now as we wait for the Academy to announce the winner of the Best Picture category, let's take a moment to appreciate this cinematic excellence we all will remember for years and decades to come.