After Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift offers her Rhode Island mansion to new couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

We all need a friend like Taylor Swift. Just a few weeks back, Swift had offered her New York City apartment to friend, actress Sophie Turner and her two daughters as she was embroiled in a custody battle with her estranged husband Joe Jonas. Now reports suggest that Swift is playing to cupid for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The singer has offered her Rhode Island mansion to the new couple in town. Rumours about their romance have been doing the rounds for the last few days, as they were spotted out for a dinner date in New York City.

Gigi and Bradley's new romance



A source has told UK’s The Mirror on Saturday that both Bradley and Gigi have been spending time in the Swift's Rhode Island mansion in order to escape the paparazzi in New York.



“Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends. Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help," added the source. Swift's mansion has now become Hadid and Cooper's 'love nest'.

This new update arrives a week after the two were spotted arriving in New York City together, sharing a car after what appeared to be a weekend getaway. The duo were also seen dining at a famous New York City restaurant with friends. During their outing, Gigi wore a white crop top along with a brown skirt, a black leather jacket, and a sleek bun, while Bradley had on a plaid shirt, a tee from the One Tribe Foundation, and a baseball cap.



Incidentally, Cooper was introduced to Hadid through his ex Irina Shayk and they hit it off shortly after that.

Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid was linked to Bradley Cooper's close friend, Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio later was seen enjoying the Coachella music festival with Irina Shayk.



Bradley Cooper shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Irina Shayk, meanwhile Gigi Hadid co-parents 3-year-old Khai with her ex Zayn Malik. They split in October 2022.



Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. Rumours of the two were seeing each other have been doing the rounds for a while and they were spotted for the first time together last weekend indulging in PDA in NYC during a dinner date.