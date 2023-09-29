Taylor Swift lends her New York apartment to Sophie Turner amid divorce drama with Joe Jonas

Amid the ongoing legal battle with former husband Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner has found a friend in singer Taylor Swift. The two were spotted having dinner just days after Sophie and Joe announced their divorce and now reports claim that Taylor has offered her New York Apartment to Sophie and her daughters to stay amid a custody battle.

For those coming in late, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated a few years back and Sophie is Joe's ex-wife.



Last week, Turner had sued her ex-husband Joe Jonas for withholding their children's passport and prohibiting them to travel back to England for the return of their two children to England after which the couple mutually agreed to keep them in New York for now.



Taylor's home is in Tribeca and she has reportedly handed over the keys to the Game of Thrones actress as she navigates the complex custody arrangements of her children. Turner had earlier been living in a Manhattan hotel with her daughters.



In her lawsuit, Sophie Turner had called for the "immediate return" of their children who had been "wrongfully retained" in New York City from "their habitual residence" in the UK. The court documents stated that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in the country.

However, shortly after the actress filed her complaint, Joe Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan. The estranged couple then agreed to keep their children in New York.



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their decision to separate earlier this year after four years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating.