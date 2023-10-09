New romance? Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seen eating out in New York

Gigi Hadid was spotted with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper last week in New York. The duo were clicked outside a Manhattan eatery with Gigi's pal Antoni Porowski. Cooper was seen in a blue One Tribe Foundation T-shirt from his nonprofit and kept his eyes glued to his phone while walking slightly ahead of Hadid and her friends. The group eventually hopped into a black car.



For a greater part of last year, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were being linked to each other. They were reportedly getting to know each other last year before relationship rumours came to a halt. Earlier this year, Leo was spotted with Irina Shayk.



Last week for the dinner, Hadid rocked a brown leather skirt with a matching, oversized coat.



Hadid and Cooper may have a lot in common if not for their social circles, but also for being proud parents to little ones.