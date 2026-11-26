Ravi Kishan has found newfound fame among Gen Z audiences and is one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most acclaimed artists. He has also carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood films and series, appearing in much-acclaimed projects such as Mirzapur, Laapataa Ladies and many more. But his journey to acting was not easy. During an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9, the actor recalled his father’s reaction to his decision to pursue acting.

Ravi Kishan recalls his father’s reaction to his decision to pursue acting

During his recent appearance on Koffee with Karan 9, Akshay Kumar urged Ravi to talk about the challenges he faced before stepping into acting. Ravi recalled how his passion for acting caused a rift with his father, who wanted him to join the family business or take a government job. He also described his father’s reaction after learning that Ravi had worn a saree in a Ramleela performance.

He said, "My father was a priest, and he had a milk business. He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up really badly with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He told me, 'You want to become a female dancer?' The cinema as an industry wasn't accepted as a respectful profession in the 90s."

He added, "I told him, ‘No, Papa’. Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me, thinking I had brought shame to the family."

'Mom helped me run away'

Ravi revealed that his father wanted to kill him, which prompted his mother to support his interest in acting and helped him leave home.

He said, “That night, my mother thought he would kill me. She handed me Rs 500 and said, ‘Take the train and leave, or he’ll kill you. Run away.’ That’s how I ended up in Mumbai at such a young age.”

About Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan is an Indian actor and politician known for his work in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Telugu and other regional film industries. He made his acting debut in the Hindi film Pitambar in 1992.

His work in Bhojpuri cinema established him as a household name. His energetic screen presence, songs and memorable dialogue delivery, including the line “Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa," helped him connect with audiences and become one of the Bhojpuri film industry’s leading stars.