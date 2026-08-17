/Divyendu and Ali Fazal give Ravi Kishan's viral step a Mirzapur twist | Watch

There is no escaping Ravi Kishan memes. Everyone is busy recreating is iconic steps, dramatic expressions and famous lines. Looks like the viral bug has bitten the actor’s Mirzapur co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal as well. The two actors hilariously joined in the trend and were seen copying Kishan’s move in front of the paparazzi on Sunday.

Ravi Kishan’s iconic moves get a Mirzapur twist

On Sunday, the Mirzapur team were seen in Mumbai promoting their film and interacting with the paps. After a photo op with the cast and director, Ravi Kishan was seen showing his iconic moves to a cameraperson, while others recorded it. But what caught everyone’s attention was what was happening in the background.

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Divyendu and Ali Fazal were seen gliding across the hallway doing Ravi Kishan’s signature steps.

Their antics elicited a laugh from Ravi. He then quickly stepped inside the venue and joined in as the three actors danced together.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Ravi Kishan on becoming a meme online

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Ravi gave credit to Gen Z for accepting him through memes. He said, "The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity."

He added, “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai (I speak from the heart, and that is why people are liking me)."

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