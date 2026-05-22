/Ravi Kishan addresses his viral 'home from work' comment: I am human, can make errors

Actor, member of Parliament and favourite subject of viral memes, Ravi Kishan is in news again. This time, the actor’s comment on working from home went viral and became a meme. The actor was speaking about endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work from home campaign but said “home from work” instead which went viral instantly. Now, days later, the actor addressed the moment during an event in Mumbai on Friday.

Ravi Kishan reacts to his comments turning into memes

Ravi Kishan was seen alongside actors Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Maa Behen. During a media interaction, Ravi was asked about his comment going viral. The actor had a hilarious reply.

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He shared, “I swear on Mahadev, mujhe nahin pata main kyun viral ho jata hun. Maine ‘home from work’ bola tha, ‘jaldi the late’ bola tha. Main Parliament ja raha tha, ‘work from home’ karna tha, ‘home from work’ nikal gaya. (I don’t know why things go viral. I said ‘home from work’, then I said ‘jaldi the late’ while going inside the Parliament. I wanted to say ‘work from home’ but instead said ‘home from work’ )”

The actor further insisted that it was a normal human error. “Mujhe log aise dekhte hain ki main kisi alag hi space se aaya hun. Main aadmi hun aur main aapki hi tarah galti karta hun. Mujhe aap log viral kyun karte ho, mujhe nahi pata,(People look at me as if I have come from a different space. I am human I can make errors just like you. Why do you make me viral, I don’t know)” he added.

What did Ravi Kishan say?

For the unversed, during a recent media interaction, Ravi reiterated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised about buying less gold, and using public transportation amid the West Asia conflicts. He said, "…awaam ko kaha hai kripya ek saal gold na khareedein, videsh ki yatra na karein, petrol diesel ka istemaal na karein, gaadiyaan avoid karein, Metro ka istemaal karein, e-rickshaw apne aap ko bach ke… home from work is very important. Dobaara voh samay aayega ki ghar se aapka kaam office chal sakta hai, toh aap baahar na niklein… aapka saara kharch vahin ruk jaata hai… home from work, again, bahot important hai.(The nation has been sked to not buy gold for a year, not take foreign trips, use public transport and save fuel. Home from work is important.”

The clip went viral and became a meme afterwards.

Ravi Kishan in Maa Behen