/Maa Behen trailer: Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri's life gets chaotic thanks to a dead body

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri feature in a comedy of errors in the new film Maa Behen. The trailer of the film was shared on Friday and gave a glimpse of the chaotic world that Rekha (Madhuri ) and her two daughters inhabit. The film is a comedy thriller and is directed by Suresh Triveni. Maa Behen also features popular content creator Dharna Durga in the lead, along with Ravi Kishan.

Maa Behen trailer

The trailer shows Madhuri Dixit playing Rekha, a somewhat promiscuous woman, who over-dramatises the situation. She and her daughters, Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna) are shown to be constantly bickering while Jaya complains about Rekha’s flirtatious nature despite being a widow.

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Things get complicated when their neighbour, Gupta Ji (Ravi Kishan), dies mysteriously inside Rekha’s home. How the trio deals with the situation and gets rid of the dead body forms the rest of the story. The film also features Arunoday Singh as a cop, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Mrs Gupta and Shardul Bhardwaj as a neighbour.

Watch the trailer of Maa Behen here:

About Maa Behen

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, the film promises a mix of family drama, crime, and comedy. The film is set to release on Netflix on June 4.

Speaking about her character, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit said, “Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that's exactly what made the character so exciting for me. As an actor, it’s incredibly rewarding to explore layered, unpredictable roles that challenge the audience's expectations. Rekha may not be a perfect mother, but like any mother, she wants the best for her daughters and tries to hold her family together amidst all the chaos. Thanks to creators like Suresh Triveni and partners like Netflix and Abundantia Entertainment, who are trying to push the envelope, I got the opportunity to present audiences with this unexpected story and character. Maa Behen is an entertainer that will be most enjoyed with the full family - maa behen, bhai, dost.”