/Ravi Kishan reveals wife Preeti Shukla's hilarious take on his viral meme buzz: ‘Stay quiet or I’ll lock you up'

Ravi Kishan, BJP MP and actor, is making headlines for his controversial remarks and the viral memes that arose from them. From “jaldi the late” and “money follows my brother” to “hmmm, better do it,” Kishan has unexpectedly emerged as the internet’s newest meme sensation. His quirky one-liners have taken social media by storm, inspiring countless memes, reels, and remixes. Amid the online debate, criticism, and trolling surrounding the viral clips, Ravi Kishan’s wife, Preeti Shukla, has broken her silence and reacted to the massive buzz.

Ravi Kishan shares his wife’s reaction to his viral memes

In a recent conversation with News18, Ravi Kishan said that over the past few days he has been on a maun vrat (vowed to silence) after noticing several memes being made about him. He also praised Gen Z, saying their efforts to turn his comments into memes were their way of embracing him. Ravi revealed that after realising that almost everything he said was becoming meme material, he decided to remain silent for a while.

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He further revealed that his wife, Preeti Shukla, warned him to stay quiet for a few days amid the viral social media memes about him. Kishan stated, “My wife said ‘please stay quiet for a few days; otherwise, I’ll lock you up at home’. She told me, ‘Whenever you step out of the house, you go viral.’ So she was telling the kids, ‘Let’s just lock him in this room. That way, he won’t step out, and he won’t go viral.”

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Ravi Kishan praises Gen Z

In one of his videos, the actor-politician explained how Gen Z left him speechless with the effort they were putting into making him a social media sensation. He said, "During this 'maun vrat' (vow of silence), these Gen Z people left me speechless. As far as I can remember, I have never seen anything like this in this country. The way Gen Z has showered me with so much love, it has been historic, and it is not stopping; it is growing day by day."

He further hailed the youth of India and stated, "So, I invite all those young people, all the Gen Z who are the future of this country, who will one day come to India’s Parliament. I salute your brains. The kind of creativity you guys are showing is unbelievable. You all have taken me, my walk, my style of talking, my name, and my fame, and expanded it into something so grand and massive in your own way."

Ravi Kishan’s memes

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has unexpectedly become a massive internet sensation, with his viral memes appearing on many people’s phone screens these days.

Recently, Kishan attended a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, where he was asked what matters more to him, “pehchaan (fame) or paisa (money). He replied, “Pehchaan, Money follows”, and even mispronounced a word - “paisaan.” Viewers picked up on the remark and turned it into a meme.

Another meme involving the actor-politician came from his iconic slip-of-the-tongue phrase "jaldi the late" during a media interaction outside Parliament while rushing through a corridor when Ajit Pawar died. Trying to say he was in a hurry, he jumbled "jaldi" (fast) and "getting late."

Ravi Kishan’s work front

Ravi Kishan is one of the most celebrated actors of Bhojpuri cinema and is currently balancing his political duties as the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Gorakhpur. Recently, he appeared in the OTT reality show The Alliance along with his daughter, Riva, and also starred in the courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai.