/Ravi Kishan demands law for standard size of Samosa across India in Parliament debate, says 'customers have right to...'

Actor, singer and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, during a discussion in the parliament on Thursday (July 31), demanded a law to standardise the size of samosa (Indian snack). He raised his concern that in some places, the size of the Samosa is big, while somewhere it's smaller in size. He also said that even price also differs from place to place for the dish - which should not be the case, in his opinion. Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Gorakhpur MP requested the central government to introduce a law to regulate the prices of the food item sold at various eateries.

“In one place, the samosa is small; in another, it is large. Prices also differ widely," Kishan said. “A samosa at a roadside eatery has a different price than one in a hotel—and even the size differs. Likewise, dal tadka is available for Rs 100 in one place, Rs 120 in another, and even up to Rs 1,000 in some hotels," he added.

Kishan said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought reforms in several sectors, there is still no regulatory system in place to fix or standardise food pricing across the country’s food outlets.

The BJP MP further demanded transparency in the restaurant menus and said that they should clarify their ingredients and quantity used in various food items. He expressed concern that most menus list only the price of a dish, without indicating the portion size. “Customers have the right to know what they are eating and how much they are paying for it," Kishan said.