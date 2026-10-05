/Exclusive | Tahir Raj Bhasin breaks down playing Alok in Shaque, moral ambiguity and what's next for him

Tahir Raj Bhasin has built a diverse body of work over the years, taking on characters across films and web series. From his debut in Mardaani to projects such as Chhichhore, 83 and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the actor has continued to explore different sides of his craft. He is now being seen in Netflix’s psychological thriller Shaque: Trust No One, where he plays Alok alongside Parineeti Chopra and Soni Razdan. In an exclusive conversation with WION, Tahir Raj Bhasin opened up about his experience of playing the layered character, working with Parineeti Chopra, his approach to choosing roles and what he hopes to explore next in his career.

Tahir Raj Bhasin on playing Alok in Shaque and exploring different characters

Tahir Raj Bhasin spoke about playing Alok in Shaque and whether the role has made him want to explore more psychologically complicated characters. “I've always tried to have variety in the genres that I do. And so I think just going in a different direction for the moment would be interesting, just refreshing both for me as well as bringing something new to the audience,” he said.

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“But having said that, I enjoy a level of depth and psychological layers in any part that I play.” He added that even if his next role is “an all-out comedy", he hopes it will have “an interesting setup” and a character who “has a reason for being the way that he is.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin on OTT and morally grey characters

Tahir also spoke about whether streaming has given actors more room to play flawed and contradictory people without having to make them immediately likeable. “Yes, for sure. I think that trend has existed now for over a decade,” he said. He pointed to shows like Breaking Bad, Narcos and House of Cards, while also discussing his own experience with OTT.

“I feel OTT has also given room for an actor to play episodic characters where you can stay with a character for seven or eight episodes for one or two seasons. And that just gives you a longer time to explore different shades.”

He said a character can begin as “an absolute protagonist” and eventually move into grey or darker territory, citing Ye Kali Kali Aankhe and Sultan of Delhi as examples.

Tahir on what he still doesn't understand about Alok

After spending time with Alok, Tahir was asked about one question about the character that he still does not have an answer to. “I feel a question about him that I still don't have an answer to: why does he find it so difficult to speak what's on his mind?" he said.

According to Tahir, Alok “acts impulsively and is very emotional", and clearer communication could potentially solve his problems faster. But I think he often gets, he's doing a balancing act between concealing information to protect the people he loves versus his wants and needs,” he said.

The Shaque scene that was challenging for Tahir

Tahir also opened up about a scene that appeared simple on paper but had several layers when he reached the set. He recalled a sequence in which Anvita’s character goes out on a chase after a kidnapper while Alok finds their daughter alone at home. When Anvita returns, Alok confronts her about leaving their second daughter alone.

“That looked like a very simple confrontation but then when you get to set, you realise that this is a father who's also grieving the loss of his first daughter,” Tahir said. He explained that Alok understands that his wife is psychologically fragile but also wants to keep the family together. “And so it had a lot of hidden layers in the confrontation,” he said. Tahir described it as the one scene in which Alok is seen “as the protector of the family", adding that it was challenging to play.

Tahir Raj Bhasin: ‘There was a protector and a fragile person behind the mask’

Asked what he hopes audiences discover about Tahir Raj Bhasin through the role that they have not seen before, he said he hopes they see “a vulnerable masculinity". “I hope they see a vulnerable masculinity, an emotional shade that can come even if it's on a spectrum of a shade of grey is that there was a protector and a fragile person behind the mask?" he said.

Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals upcoming project

Tahir Raj Bhasin spoke about his upcoming project Pal Bhar Ke Liye, helmed by Vikram Phadnis, who will be making his directorial debut in Hindi cinema. “And I'm excited about it because it's a very intimate, endearing story that deals with mental health and how it affects one family that the story revolves around,” Tahir said.