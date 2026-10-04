/Siddharth P Malhotra confirms Ikka 2, reveals Shaque Season 2 will tell a new story

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra has announced the sequel to his two major projects that arrived in 2026: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Ikka, and Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One, led by Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget.

According to the filmmaker, work on Ikka 2 has already begun, while the team is also developing the second season of Shaque.

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Siddharth P Malhotra on Ikka 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "Ikka has broken records. There is Ikka 2 being worked on. Shaque has now broken records and Shaque Season 2 is being done. It has been a great year. Shaque Season 2 won’t continue the same story. It will be a new story. But a season 2 is in the works. We are writing it."

The filmmaker had previously described Ikka as a story centred on a lawyer whose belief in justice is challenged when he takes up an extremely controversial case.

The cast also includes Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others.

Siddharth on Shaque Season 2

While the first season of Shaque: Trust No One follows Anvita, played by Parineeti Chopra, and her search for her daughter after the child is taken away on the day of her birth, the upcoming season will not be a continuation of that storyline.

"We have been getting a lot of feedback. It’s done really well. Even after one week, it’s at number one. In my whole career, I haven’t got so many calls for a series. Even people from South Bombay are calling and saying that they binged and enjoyed it. It’s a good feeling. Netflix is very happy. It’s done very well for them. It’s in the top 10 in 20-30 countries. When you go into a party or function, people are willingly saying that they found it very good. They will say it saamne se only when they actually liked it. If they didn’t, they would say that they haven’t watched it yet,” he said.